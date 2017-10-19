SANFORD — Fire spread through six buildings in a residential neighborhood of Sanford on Thursday afternoon, destroying multiple apartment buildings and sending four people to a hospital.

Those taken to a hospital included one person with a cardiac-related condition, one person suffering from smoke inhalation and two people experiencing anxiety, according to Fire Chief Steven Benotti. He did not have further information about their conditions. No firefighters from Sanford or about a dozen other towns that helped out were injured, he said.

One woman who lived at 33 Island Ave., the building where the fire started, said she had to climb out a second-story window to escape. She tried to get her dog, a shepherd-husky mix, to follow her but believes he may have died in the fire.

“I was sleeping,” said Victoria Cann, 28, said. “I woke up and the AC had turned off. I turned over and looked at it and saw an orange glow from behind the blinds.”

She said she called her dog, Alex, and first tried to escape through a door but the heat was too intense. She then climbed out a second-story window and climbed down a fire escape ladder. The dog didn’t follow her, and Cann said she believes he died.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, but left out of frustration because officials wouldn’t tell her what was going on, she said. She returned to the scene of the fire, and Thursday evening was sitting about a block away from the burnt-out shell of the building, waiting for the Red Cross to help her find a place to stay for the night.

The Sanford Fire Department sounded five alarms and called in responders from neighboring towns to help fight the fire. The initial call came in for a fire that began at 33 Island Ave. shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Kari Zielke, a nearby resident, said the three-family unit at 33 Island Ave. was scheduled to be condemned and no one was supposed to be living there.

However, Cann said that was a rumor and not true. She said she had been living there for about a year and a half and was paying rent.

Officials said they are not sure how many families were displaced by the fire. Half of the six buildings damaged were vacant or we supposed to be, including the building where the fire is believed to have started.

Benotti said he did not know if the building was empty at the time the fire started. He said heavy equipment will be brought to the scene this evening to at least partially demolish the two most heavily damaged buildings, which he said were in danger of collapse.

The fire spread quickly from 33 Island Ave. to an adjacent apartment building, which is also believed to have been vacant.

Two buildings across the street on Island avenue were damaged by heat and smoke. However they are still believe to be habitable.

A house at the corner of Island Avenue and Thompson Street suffered fire smoke and water damage. Residents said the building had been vacant for some time. A sixth building, on Thompson Street, suffered what appeared to be exterior smoke and heat damage.

Deb Marchand, who was scheduled to move into 34 Island Ave., a 3-family building across the street, said one of the women who lives in 35 Island Ave., which was also destroyed, is pregnant and also has two children, ages 3 and 5. Marchand was supposed to move into her apartment on Nov. 1 but said damage to her building and the vacant building next door would delay that.

Sgt. Kenneth Grimes of the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office said a total of six buildings were damaged as fire jumped from house to house and across Island Avenue.

The fire spread to at least four buildings on the same side of street where the fire began. Two of those were multi-family apartment buildings that were charred and appeared to be destroyed, while a third was extensively damaged. The fourth home on that side of the street appeared to have less damage.

Two homes were damaged by fire on the other side of Island Avenue from number 33.

The city’s fire department called for engines from neighboring towns to bring their own water to the area.

Firefighters used a drone with a video feed to see the sprawling fire from the air and help direct the fire hoses that poured water into the burning buildings.

This story will be updated.

Video courtesy of Amber Crocker via Facebook.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.