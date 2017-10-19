A former Portland Police detective testified Thursday that he had collected information about a man named Morris “Butch” King, who knew 16-year-old Jessica Briggs and was angry she had refused to be a prostitute for him and broke up with him.

Under questioning from Amy Fairfield, an attorney for Anthony H. Sanborn Jr., who was convicted of Briggs’ murder in 1992 and is fighting to clear his name, retired police detective James Daniels read from his nearly 30-year-old notes about meeting with multiple people who described King and said he “went” with Briggs.

But in an official report that was turned over to Sanborn’s original defense team, King told investigators he did not know Briggs, and the record was never altered to reflect the information in Daniels’ hand-written notes.

“What ruled him out?” Fairfield asked.

“Nothing ruled him out, we just didn’t build a case against him,” Daniels said.

“And you have three instances in your notes saying Morris “Butch” King knew Jessica Briggs, and we have a report saying that he didn’t know her.”

“Yes,” Daniels said.

The discrepancy was pointed out during the eighth day of testimony in the post-conviction review hearings for Sanborn, who spent 27 years in prison for the Briggs murder before bringing a petition for post-conviction review in January 2017.

At the heart of Sanborn’s case is the claim that police and prosecutors did not turn over exculpatory information to Sanborn’s defense team, a principle established by the Supreme Court as essential to receiving a fair trial. Sanborn’s attorneys must prove that the information withheld would have led any reasonable juror to have found him not guilty.

Sanborn was granted bail by Justice Joyce Wheeler on April 13, following a hearing at which the only eye-witness to the murder, Hope Cady, recanted her testimony.

Wheeler, who is presiding over the case, indicated fatigue with the slow course of the hearing, and has asked the attorneys during witness testimony to speed along the admission of documents into evidence.

“I don’t know about anyone else, but I’m wiped,” Wheeler said, before resuming testimony.

The case was originally slated for 12 days of hearings, ending Oct. 25. But that schedule may be extended. So far only two witnesses –– Donald Macomber, one of the original prosecutors on the case, and Glenn Brown, a friend of Sanborn –– have completed their testimony.

The rest of the time has been absorbed by the painstaking testimony of retired Portland detectives Daniels and Daniel Young, who led the investigation into Briggs’ murder.

Still yet to testify is then-Assistant Attorney General Pamela Ames, the lead prosecutor during the original 1992 trial. Ames is now an attorney in private practice in Waterville. She maintains that Sanborn’s conviction was proper and that he was guilty of the murder.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.