Sparrows Nest Theater will present “Greetings!” by Tom Dudzick at 7 p.m. Oct. 19, 20 and 21, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 22, at the theater, 1114 West Mills Road in Industry.

When Andy brings his Jewish atheist finance to meet his very Catholic parents on Christmas Eve, his worst fears about family blow-ups are realized. But when his cognitively impaired brother, Mickey, whose entire vocabulary his been limited to “oh boy” and “wow,” suddenly spouts the word “Greetings!” everyone’s belief system is turned upside down. For it seems an ancient, wise and witty spirit who is set upon healing the family’s wounds has borrowed Mickey’s body.

The cast includes Aaron Baum, Michelle Stinson, Heidi Holst, Peter Diplock and Taylor Kruse.

The play is directed by Fred Liebfried and the stage manager is Jessica Schwenker.

Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students and $40 for families.

For a reservation, call 696-4323.

