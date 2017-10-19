WATERVILLE — Tyler Nadeau scored two goals — including the eventual game-winner in the second half — to lead the Hall-Dale boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over Monmouth for the Mountain Valley Conference championship Thursday at Thomas College.

Alec Byron and Josh Nadeau each had assists for the Bulldogs. Sam Shaeffer had seven saves.

Gabe Martin had a goal for the Mustangs. Goalie Brad Neale had 14 saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

MVC CHAMPIONSHIP

MONMOUTH 2, OAK HILL 0: Tia Day and Emily Grandahl each scored a goal to lead the Mustangs to the MVC championship with a win over the Raiders.

Audrey Fletcher had two assists for Monmouth. Destiny Clough had five saves to earn the shutout.

Anna Dodge had 19 saves for Oak Hill.

