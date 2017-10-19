Home Again, a tribute to the multi-award winning singer/songwriter Carole King, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., in Bath.

The group pays tribute to King’s body of work while also adding their own musicianship, and strives to interpret her songs with love and respect.

Over the course of her 58 year career, Carole King has arguably become one of the most celebrated and iconic singer/songwriters of all time. From “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow” — her first No. 1 hit, written at the age of 17 — to “The Loco-Motion,” from “Natural Woman” to “Where You Lead” (every Gilmore Girls fan’s favorite song), King’s songs are staples of the American canon. King has written or co-written 118 songs that have made it to the Billboard Hot 100, and 61 of her songs topped the charts in the UK. King’s list of achievements is long and includes: four Grammys, the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, induction into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the Kennedy Center Honors.

Deb De Lucca, lead singer and founder of Home Again, sites Carole King as one of her first and most cherished musical memories.

De Lucca is joined on stage by Keith Droz (drums and vocals), Bobby Sproviero (bass and vocals), Rich Weiner (acoustic and electric guitar), John McDonough (keyboard and vocals), and Stantawn Kendrick (saxophone and flute). These six professional musicians have been working and making music together for more than 30 years. Home Again is a true celebration of Carole King’s anthology and captures the spirit of a unique time in music history.

Tickets cost $28 in advance or $32 at the door.

For tickets or more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org or call the box office at 442-8455.

