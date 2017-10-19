AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 8:19 a.m., a Stone Street caller reported criminal trespassing.

9:07 a.m., one person was arrested after a report of fraud from High Ridge Drive.

10:24 a.m., a 39-year-old South China man was issued summonses charging him with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs after a report of a drug offense by a Water Street caller.

3:46 p.m., a Western Avenue caller reported theft.

4:11 p.m., a caller from Civic Center Drive reported a hit-and-run traffic accident.

8:08 p.m., a caller from Mount Vernon Avenue reported criminal trespassing.

Thursday at 1:11 a.m., a caller from Mount Vernon Avenue reported suspicious activity.

4:34 a.m., a 33-year-old Readfield man was issued a summons charging him with operating with registration suspended during a motor vehicle stop on Bridge Street.

CHINA

Wednesday at 12:17 p.m., a caller from Arnold Road reported theft of tools.

GARDINER

Wednesday at 1:27 p.m., a Cobbossee Avenue caller reported an assault by a juvenile.

HALLOWELL

Wednesday at 5:38 p.m., a Winthrop Street caller reported lost property.

RANDOLPH

Wednesday at 9:11 a.m., a caller from Hillcrest Avenue reported an unwanted person.

WINTHROP

Wednesday at 2:12 p.m., a caller from Annabessacook Road reported trespassing.

ARREST

AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 4:29 p.m., Dylan S. Karczewski, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Greenwood Street.

