BROCKTON, Mass. — Two young men made an unusually small request as they robbed a store in Massachusetts by demanding a single dollar in their robbery.

Police said two men entered the Brockton Market and Deli around lunchtime Tuesday armed with large hunting-style knives and demanded a single dollar. The men then fled.

The Enterprise reported the men were described as Hispanic and possibly between the ages of 15 and 18.

One was wearing a red sweatshirt with a white shirt on top of it. The other was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

No arrests have been made.

