IN ANSON, Wednesday at 10:18 a.m., a theft was reported on Willow Street.
IN EMBDEN, Wednesday at 11:13 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Embden Pond Road.
7:03 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Embden Pond Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 9:42 a.m., a theft was reported on Osborne Street.
11:16 a.m., vandalism was reported on Kelley Street.
12:35 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Water Street.
12:42 p.m., a report of larceny or fraud was taken from Summit Street.
1:19 p.m., a burglary was reported. No location was given.
4:59 p.m., trespassing was reported on Elm Street.
6:59 p.m., police made an arrest during a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.
IN HARMONY, Wednesday at 10:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mainstream Road.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 11:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weston Avenue.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 12:42 p.m., police made an arrest on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 8:39 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:07 a.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.
10:43 a.m., vandalism was reported; no location was given.
11:15 a.m., a theft was reported on Russell Road.
12:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
Thursday at 8:29 a.m., a warning was issued following a report of a disturbance on McClellan Street.
IN SMITHFIELD, Wednesday at 11:14 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of threatening on Miller Lane.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:22 a.m., an accident causing injuries was reported on Quarry Road.
8:50 a.m., a threatening complaint was investigated on Louise Avenue.
10:07 a.m., a theft was reported at George J. Mitchell School on Drummond Avenue.
11:09 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Donald V. Carter Memorial Bridge.
12:02 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Drummond Avenue.
12:15 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on South Grove Street.
1:57 p.m., police made an arrest after a report of a domestic dispute on Veteran Court.
3:41 p.m., a report of a theft was investigated at Colby College.
5:19 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at the homeless shelter on Colby Street.
4:21 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Ticonic Street. A person was taken to the hospital.
6:02 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a report of an assault at the Sherwin Street park.
6:28 p.m., police were dispatched in response to a mental health call on Ticonic Street.
7:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at apartments on Elm Street.
7:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at apartments on Elm Street.
8:38 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
8:48 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Gold Street.
9:32 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Ticonic Street.
11:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a business on Airport Road.
Thursday at 5:18 a.m., a drug offense was reported at apartments on Quarry Road.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:35 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Clinton Avenue.
5:15 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported at a church on Monument Street.
5:32 p.m., police made a warrant arrest on Rousseau Street.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:12 a.m., Mathew Anton Katz, 33, of Moscow, was arrested on a warrant for violating conditions of release.
7:40 p.m., Jared Wade Skidgell, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday at 12:27 a.m., Jonathan David Reynolds, 26, a transient, was arrested on four warrants for failure to appear and unpaid fines.