Bonny Eagle High School has refused to publish a senior yearbook photo because it shows the student holding a shotgun.

“So here’s what I wanted to have as my senior picture but was informed ‘No you can’t put something like that in the yearbook,’ ” Wade Gelinas wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday that featured the rejected portrait.

Wade Gelinas hoped the Bonny Eagle High School yearbook would use a photo in which he was holding his shotgun. Gelinas says his sport is hunting. Photo courtesy WCSH TV Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Gelinas could not be reached, but he told WCSH 6 that hunting is a tradition in his family and he simply wanted his senior portrait to show him holding his gun. Gelinas said he would submit an alternate photo – one without his gun – to the yearbook. But he also posted the original photo on social media, where it was shared more than 200 times as of Thursday afternoon. The photo shows him standing near trees and holding the gun at his hip, its barrel pointed down and away from the camera.

“So you’re telling me that a football player can have theirs with a football, a lacrosse player can have theirs with their stick, and a guy or girl can dress up like one or the other but a hunter can’t have theirs with their gun! Like, Comment, or Share if you agree that this is an infringement of my rights,” Gelinas wrote on his Facebook post.

Principal Lori Napolitano said Bonny Eagle’s code of conduct prohibits students from bringing weapons of any kind to school. Banned items include gun, knives, ammunition, metal knuckles and other objects that look like weapons. The dress code also prohibits clothing with images of guns or other weapons on them. Napolitano said those policies extend to photos in the yearbook and other school publications. The yearbook is the product of an annual course at Bonny Eagle and therefore a part of the school’s curriculum.

The principal said she spoke with Gelinas this week about the rules, and she understands he is disappointed. But she does not want the school to make judgments about which weapons promote violence.

“It creates a disruption, and it doesn’t make everybody feel safe,” Napolitano said.

Photographer Kelly Roy, whose business is based in Arundel, said she took the senior portraits for Gelinas. She has been a photographer for 11 years and scheduled more than 60 senior portrait sessions this year.

Roy said many kids choose to take photos with sports equipment or uniforms. Once, a student posed with a bow, though Roy said he never submitted it to his school yearbook and kept it only for personal use. Gelinas wasn’t the first subject who wanted to pose with his hunting gun, Roy said, but it is not a common request.

“It’s whatever they’re passionate about,” Roy said. “It’s his session, not mine.”

In his interview with WSCH 6, Gelinas talked about his love of hunting.

“It’s just my sport. It’s just what I do. I don’t play football. I don’t play basketball. I just hunt,” Gelinas told the TV station.

Roy did warn Gelinas and his mother that the school might not accept a photo with the gun.

“I understand Wade’s point of view,” Roy said. “That kid was extremely respectful of the gun, how he handled them, how he carried himself when he was holding them. He was way more mature than a lot of kids are at his age, so I feel for him. But I completely understand where the school is coming from.”

Gelinas could not be immediately reached by the Press Herald for comment.

