A man protesting gay rights at the University of Maine’s Orono campus was met with a song Monday.

Carrying a sign with a Bible verse from Galatians – which warns, in part, against sexual immorality, impurity, and debauchery – the man was apparently protesting Coming Out Week, which is sponsored by UMaine’s LGTBQ Services. The events during the week are meant to promote inclusion and acceptance of the LGBTQ community on the campus. Monday’s events included a rainbow flag raising on the mall.

Video from a UMaine student shows people arguing with the man and a police officer protecting the protester as the crowd grows. As a retort aimed at the man, the crowd starts singing Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love With You.” A video of students singing to the man has been viewed over 5,000 times on Facebook.

