Recycled Shakespeare Company will perform “Macbeth” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21, at the United Church of Christ on the corner of Eustis Parkway in Waterville. This tragic play under the direction of Emily and Joshua Fournier.

Murray Herard, of Winslow, stars as the usurper, Macbeth, who goes mad as he betrays friends and countrymen after hearing the premonitions of three witches. Lady Macbeth, Macbeth’s blood-thirsty wife who learns the true price of reaching one’s aspirations at any cost, is played by newcomer Audra Martin, (recently moved to Hallowell from Massachusetts).

Murray Herard, of Winslow, and Audra Martin, of Hallowell, star as Macbeth and his wife in Recycled Shakespeare Company's Oct. 20 and 21 performances of "Macbeth." Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Scotland rebels against the new tyrants under the leadership of the true prince, Malcolm, (Katie Howes, of China). Macbeth foolishly thinks himself invincible, neglecting the warnings he has received from paranormal forces — after all, a forest cannot march on a castle — and engages in hand-to-hand combat on stage with Macduff, (Joshua Fournier, of Fairfield).

Because RSC has a unique approach to theater, the cast is often assembled in unusual ways. Each person who auditions gets cast, regardless of experience or age. No one pays dues to be part of the company and everyone has opportunities to learn about acting and Shakespeare.

For this show RSC is proud to say they have a multi-generational cast ages 10 to 64, and two complete families on stage. Beginning with 10-year-old Helena Page, of Albion, who joined the company three years ago, her mother, Shana and brother, Joseph, 13, joined the last production. This show also features Helena’s father, Leslie, as Duncan the king, but this king is even willing to make props and work with sets.

General seating is free but front row seats can be reserved for a tax deductible $10 donation, to help pay for theater space. Themed refreshments will be available for purchase. Due to the gory effects and content of this production, please use your best judgement before bringing young children.

For more information or to reserve your front row seat, call producer, Emily Rowden Fournier at 314-8607 or email [email protected].

