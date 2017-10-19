ROCKLAND — City code enforcement officials won’t crack down yet on a South End resident who violated a zoning ordinance by posting two oversized signs supporting President Trump .

“This is not a priority as far as I’m concerned,” chief code enforcement officer John Root said Thursday.

The decision followed an email sent Sept. 18 by assistant code officer William Butler to Seavey Lane resident Susan Reitman telling her that the two signs she attached to her driveway gate were larger than allowed for residential properties. Seavey Lane is a dead-end street with 10 homes.

Butler had given Reitman until Sept. 22 to remove the signs but Reitman refused, instead moving the signs to the exterior of her ranch-style house. The two signs are about 3 feet by 4 feet. One says “I Love Trump” and the other says “He Won, Get Over It.”

Butler told Reitman the issue was the size of the signs, not the message on them. The city’s sign ordinance limits residences to one sign of no more than 2 square feet attached to a structure, or one freestanding sign of no more than 4 square feet.

Violations carry a potential penalty of between $100 and $1,000 per day for violations.

Butler said he had received a complaint about the signs from a woman Butler would not identify, saying she feared for her safety. He released an email the woman sent, but the email did not include a name, only an email address and a photo of the signs.

After the controversy became public, Butler received phone calls and emails, including some that included obscene and hateful speech.

City Manager Tom Luttrell said late last month that he wanted to give the City Council a chance to weigh in on whether the city sign law should be amended.

The council met Oct. 2 and Oct. 11, but did not discuss the issue.

