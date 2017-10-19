PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The house where Rosa Parks lived after sparking the Montgomery bus boycott was on a demolition list in Detroit until it was saved by Parks’ niece and a Berlin-based artist, who moved it to Germany and reassembled it in his yard, piece by piece.

Now, it’s due to be returned to the United States and displayed for three months in Rhode Island. It’s a move the artist, Ryan Mendoza, and Parks’ family say is necessary at a time that racial justice is at the center of the American conversation.

Rhea McCauley, a niece of the late civil rights activist Rosa Parks, poses in front of Parks' rebuilt house in April. Associated Press/Markus Schreiberl Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“Auntie Rosa was an American hero, and we shouldn’t have to have other countries acknowledge our heroes for us,” said Parks’ niece, Rhea McCauley.

The plan is to bring the two-story wooden house to the U.S. early next year and reassemble it in Providence inside the WaterFire Arts center. It would be displayed from March through May.

Parks moved to Detroit in 1957 amid death threats, two years after she refused to give up her bus seat to a white passenger in Montgomery, Alabama. She lived in the home with her brother and his family, including McCauley. Parks died in 2005.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.