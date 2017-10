A library-themed bike rack along with a glider from Lymans and two picnic tables were recently added to the Brown Memorial Library lawn.

The bike rack was built and designed by Tom Welch of Mainely Handrails in Winslow.

Bruce Keezer, president of the Friends of Brown Memorial Library in Clinton, with the new library-theme bike rack. The rack includes the titles Martha Ballard, history of Clinton and other local and Maine authors. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The Friends of Brown Memorial Library in Clinton and a donation from Blynn and Florence Galusha made the new outside additions possible.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.