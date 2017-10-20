Oct. 31 Trunk or Treat planned at Erskine

SOUTH CHINA — Erskine Academy will host its annual Trunk or Treat event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, in the front parking lot.

Representatives from Erskine’s various athletic teams, clubs and departments will hand out candy from the trunks of vehicles. Children 12 and younger, who are accompanied by an adult, are invited to participate in this Halloween event.

Families planning to attend should park in the back parking lot located off the Arnold Road.

For more information, call the school at 445-2962.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.