AUGUSTA

Thursday at 7:23 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Ward Road.

9:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Capitol Street.

9:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center and Community drives.

10:51 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

10:51 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Armory Street.

12:20 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Riverside Drive.

12:40 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Wilson Street.

12:59 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Western Avenue.

2:44 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Memorial Bridge.

3:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

3:36 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Western Avenue.

4:26 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Chestnut Street.

5:07 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Washington Street.

6:16 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Northern Avenue and Kendall Street.

6:18 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on South Chestnut Street.

6:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chamberlain Street.

6:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

8:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

9:02 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:08 p.m., a 43-year-old Palermo man was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), during a traffic stop on State and Winthrop streets.

9:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:56 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Bolton Hill Road.

10:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.

10:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

10:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge and Pleasant streets.

Friday at 12:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on First Avenue.

3:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on High Ridge Road.

GARDINER

Thursday at 7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Street.

HALLOWELL

Thursday at 10:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

2 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

2:21 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Garden Lane.

8:01 p.m., theft was reported on Winthrop Street.

MONMOUTH

Thursday at 9:42 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Cobbossee Road.

WINTHROP

Thursday at 5:22 p.m., fraud was reported on Town Hall Lane.

6:48 p.m., a well-being check was performed on U.S. Route 202.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Friday at 2:32 p.m., Sasha Hamlin, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, after a domestic disturbance was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

WINTHROP

Thursday at an unidentified time, April B. Murray, 57, of Winthrop, was arrested on a warrant (failure to appear), on Main Street.

Also at an unidentified time, George Strong, 64, of Readfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol or drugs), on Main Street.

