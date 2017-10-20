AUGUSTA
Thursday at 7:23 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Ward Road.
9:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Capitol Street.
9:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
10:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center and Community drives.
10:51 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.
10:51 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Armory Street.
12:20 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Riverside Drive.
12:40 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Wilson Street.
12:59 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Western Avenue.
2:44 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Memorial Bridge.
3:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
3:36 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Western Avenue.
4:26 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.
5:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Chestnut Street.
5:07 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Washington Street.
6:16 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Northern Avenue and Kendall Street.
6:18 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on South Chestnut Street.
6:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chamberlain Street.
6:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
8:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.
9:02 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.
9:08 p.m., a 43-year-old Palermo man was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), during a traffic stop on State and Winthrop streets.
9:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
9:56 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Bolton Hill Road.
10:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.
10:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
10:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge and Pleasant streets.
Friday at 12:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on First Avenue.
3:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on High Ridge Road.
GARDINER
Thursday at 7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Street.
HALLOWELL
Thursday at 10:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
2 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
2:21 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Garden Lane.
8:01 p.m., theft was reported on Winthrop Street.
MONMOUTH
Thursday at 9:42 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Cobbossee Road.
WINTHROP
Thursday at 5:22 p.m., fraud was reported on Town Hall Lane.
6:48 p.m., a well-being check was performed on U.S. Route 202.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Friday at 2:32 p.m., Sasha Hamlin, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, after a domestic disturbance was reported on Old Belgrade Road.
WINTHROP
Thursday at an unidentified time, April B. Murray, 57, of Winthrop, was arrested on a warrant (failure to appear), on Main Street.
Also at an unidentified time, George Strong, 64, of Readfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol or drugs), on Main Street.