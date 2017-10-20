I have read with interest that Gov. Paul LePage granted a 6 percent pay raise for state employees spread over two years. A well-deserved increase. However, at the same time, he failed to grant a full cost-of-living increases to retirees for the third time.

During the six year period (Jan. 1, 2011, through Dec. 31, 2016) my pension has only increased 2.61 percent while the cost of living has gone up about four times that amount. It seems that if the cost of living goes up for one group, it goes up for everyone. I received notice Oct. 2, 2017, that I will see a .8 percent increase starting Sept. 1, 2017.

Quite frankly, I am sick and tired of Gov. LePage trying to balance the budget on the backs of state retirees and teachers.

George A. Henry

Waterville

