NORTH ANSON — Cavan Weegler scored off a Dylan Willette corner kick 4 minutes into overtime to give the Carrabec boys soccer team at 3-2 win over Winthrop in a Class C South prelim game Friday.

Jacob Atwood and Willette had the other goals for No. 8 Carrabec (8-7-0), which will travel to face No. 1 Maranacook in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Cole Rugh added an assist while Brad Clark made 13 saves.

Jared McLaughlin and Noah Grube scored for No. 9 Winthrop (6-8-1). Ben Boulay stopped 16 shots.

GIRLS SOCCER

HERMON 4, MOUNT VIEW 0: Alex Allain and Maddie Curtis each scored two goals to spark the Hawks to the Class B North prelim win in Hermon.

Olivia Nash and Allain had an assist apiece as well for Hermon (11-3-1). Megan Chamberlain stopped two shots in net. The ninth-seeded Hawks travel to No. 1 Caribou for a quarterfinal game Tuesday.

Shala Davis made six saves for the Mustangs (10-5-0).

