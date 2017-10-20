NORTH ANSON — Cavan Weegler scored off a Dylan Willette corner kick 4 minutes into overtime to give the Carrabec boys soccer team at 3-2 win over Winthrop in a Class C South prelim game Friday.
Jacob Atwood and Willette had the other goals for No. 8 Carrabec (8-7-0), which will travel to face No. 1 Maranacook in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Cole Rugh added an assist while Brad Clark made 13 saves.
Jared McLaughlin and Noah Grube scored for No. 9 Winthrop (6-8-1). Ben Boulay stopped 16 shots.
GIRLS SOCCER
HERMON 4, MOUNT VIEW 0: Alex Allain and Maddie Curtis each scored two goals to spark the Hawks to the Class B North prelim win in Hermon.
Olivia Nash and Allain had an assist apiece as well for Hermon (11-3-1). Megan Chamberlain stopped two shots in net. The ninth-seeded Hawks travel to No. 1 Caribou for a quarterfinal game Tuesday.
Shala Davis made six saves for the Mustangs (10-5-0).