LIVERMORE FALLS — Madison/Carrabec gave Spruce Mountain’s defense fits on the opening drive of a Class D South football game Friday night.

That was just the beginning of the Phoenix’s headaches at Griffin Field.

The Bulldogs were equally formidable on defense, and that set the tone for their 44-8 victory over Spruce Mountain.

Madison senior running back Sean Whalen did most of the work on offense, scoring three of his four touchdowns in the first half.

The Bulldogs began their blistering procession from the 40-yard line and double-timed it to the 26, where Evan Bess hooked up with Zach Belanger for a touchdown reception. Whalen’s kick was good and Madison led 7-0 with 10:15 left in the first quarter.

Madison scored every time it had the ball in the first half. It was never forced to punt while its defense put the Phoenix’s offense on hold.

Whalen scored on the next three possessions, delivering TDs on 23-, 9- and 23-yard rushes to give the Bulldogs a 25-0 lead. Bess topped off Madison’s comfortable lead when he scored on a 12-yard keeper to hand deliver a 32-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Madison continued to dominate.

Whalen bolted from the 30-yard line for his fourth touchdown and Bess connected with Jacob Meader for a 5-yard TD.

With less than a minute left, the Phoenix finally got on the board when Brett Frey threw 20-yard TD reception to Kayle Stewart.

