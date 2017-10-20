September’s median sale price for existing, single-family homes in Maine was up 10.2 percent from a year earlier, the Maine Association of Realtors reported Friday.

The volume of Maine home sales in September increased by 2.3 percent compared with September 2016, it said.

September’s median home sale price in September was $207,225, compared with $188,038 a year earlier, it said. The median price indicates that half of homes sold for more and half sold for less.

“Maine has been riding the wave of the real estate recovery for the past five years, and 2017 is shaping up to be one of the best years of the recovery,” said Greg Gosselin, broker and owner of Gosselin Realty Group in York and president of the Maine Association of Realtors. “Sales during the third quarter of 2017 exceeded the comparable 2016 third quarter and year-to-date statistics are on a close pace to catch the all-time high of 2016, running just 1.5 percent behind.”

Also on Friday, the National Association of Realtors reported that home sales nationally fell by 1.2 percent compared with a year earlier. The national median sale price rose by 4.2 percent to $246,800 in September.

Regionally, home sales in the Northeast declined by 1.4 percent and the regional median sale price of $274,100 represented a 4.8 percent increase from a year earlier.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.