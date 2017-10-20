A Maine activist who accused a Haiti orphanage founder of being a pedophile contends a defamation lawsuit violates a state law protecting against lawsuits that aim to chill First Amendment rights.

Lawyers for Paul Kendrick have asked a state judge to dismiss the defamation lawsuit. The motion says his “shocking” statements aimed at generating attention are protected speech.

The defamation allegations have been going on for years. Lawyers for orphanage founder Michael Geilenfeld and a U.S. charity, Hearts With Haiti, first sued Kendrick in 2013.

A federal jury previously awarded $14.5 million to Geilenfeld and Hearts with Haiti. But the damage award was overturned after the U.S. 1st Circuit Court of Appeals found that the original lawsuit lacked jurisdiction in federal court.

