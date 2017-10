IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 9:17 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from James Street.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 7:46 p.m., a complaint was taken from Main Street.

IN EMBDEN, Thursday at 10:01 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Kennebec River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 12:38 p.m., a theft was reported on Green Road.

1:32 p.m., a theft was reported on Summit Street.

4:52 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Main Street.

7:09 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was taken from Hinckley Road.

7:43 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 3:18 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Spring Street.

4:03 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Morrison Avenue.

7:34 p.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Silver Street.

10:22 p.m., a fight was reported on Silver Street.

IN MERCER, Thursday at 6:24 p.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Claude Brewer Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 6:08 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Madison Road.

6:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 9:57 a.m., a mental health call was taken from Belgrade Road.

10:18 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Fairfield Street.

1:28 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Summer Street.

5:54 p.m., a person was reported missing on Summer Street.

Friday at 1:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Messalonskee Middle School.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 6:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 12:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Somerset Avenue.

2:40 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.

5:10 p.m., a theft was reported. No location was given.

IN RIPLEY, Thursday at 9:49 p.m., a complaint was taken from Ripley Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 12:28 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Fairview Avenue.

1:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heselton Street.

3:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Leavitt Street.

6:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.

Friday at 8:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 4:18 p.m., a posting for eviction was reported on Falls Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:51 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on the campus at Colby College.

9:47 a.m., a burglary was reported on Summer Street.

10:09 a.m., a police escort was requested on Kennebec Street.

11:22 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:49 a.m., a report of fraud or larceny was taken from Countryside Trailer Park.

12:26 p.m., a summons was issued after a report of shoplifting at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a Main Street restaurant.

3:06 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on College Avenue.

3:50 p.m., a theft was reported on Nelson Street.

3:54 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

4:11 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from a Main Street apartment.

4:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

5:35 p.m., a summons was issued following a report of threatening on Chaplin Street.

5:38 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of shoplifting at Walmart.

7:24 p.m., an accident with injuries was reported on Main Street.

7:49 p.m., a theft was reported from a store on Elm Street.

11:15 p.m., a theft was reported at the corner of Summer and Gold streets.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 1:16 p.m., a fire call was taken from China Road.

4:05 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Halifax Street.

7:20 p.m., summonses were issued for juvenile offenses on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:18 a.m., Michael James Pixley, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear in court on theft charges.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.