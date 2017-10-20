There is no possible justification not arising out of some fundamental paranoia for the possession of semi-automatic weapons, let alone the more “enhanced” variety, by anybody other than the military.

The sport of hunting is not enhanced by such weapons. A little rational thinking will demonstrate that self defense is not viable. The urge to possess them for other reasons should be classified with the urge to possess highly dangerous poisons or bombs.

The Second Amendment has become an irrational emotional appeal. It is given a religious obeisance inconsistent with its origin as an 18th-century device to achieve its stated objective of assuring a “well-regulated” militia.

The lives and well being of everyone are at stake here.

Millard A. Howard

Palermo

