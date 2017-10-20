BELFAST — The Aquaculture Educators Network invites ​teachers statewide to a free professional development workshop Monday, Oct. 23, at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center.

The event, co-hosted by AEN, is a collaboration between Maine EPSCoR, the University of Maine Aquaculture Research Institute, the Island Institute, the Herring Gut Learning Center, and the Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership, according to a news release from Maine EPSCoR.

Organizers have designed the workshop to cultivate a network of aquaculture educators and to develop tools and resources to support aquaculture education and workforce development.

The workshop will feature interactive presentations and roundtable discussions, and provide STEM teachers with opportunities to learn and share with academic researchers and industry professionals.

“Coastal communities in Maine have a strong cultural and economic connection to the sea,” said Anne Langston, AEN co-founder, according to the release. “Sea farming has the potential to maintain these traditions, but for that to become a reality developing educational curricula and building a workforce is of paramount importance.”

Lunch will be provided. For more information, and to register, visit umaine.edu/epscor.

