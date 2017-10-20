Organizers for Randolph United Methodist Church’s craft fair seek vendors for its Saturday, Nov. 11 event.

The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Laura E. Richards Elementary School on Brunswick Avenue in Gardiner. Tables are available to rent for $35 each.

For more information, call 582-3128.

