A Rhode Island man was arrested and charged with robbery after an incident early Friday morning at an Augusta convenience store, Augusta police said in a news release.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at 4:23 a.m. at The Big Apple on Civic Center Drive, according to Deputy Chief Jared Mills. Upon arrival, police were informed that a white male took an undisclosed amount of cash from a cash register by force before quickly leaving the store. No weapon was displayed, Mills said, and no injuries resulted from the robbery.

Brian Coutu

A Maine State Police dog unit assisted in tracking the suspect, who was described as having short black hair and a mustache and wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, to a nearby residence.

Based upon the evidence collected, Brian Coutu, 28, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was arrested and taken to the Kennebec County jail. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.

Leo Coutu, 32, was arrested at the residence on outstanding warrants unrelated to the robbery. Mills said he didn’t know whether the two men are related.

