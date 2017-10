An 18-year-old woman who had not been seen since Wednesday has been found, according to Scarborough police.

Scarborough police had sought the public’s help in finding Lillian Slauson, who had not been seen since about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Police posted a tweet Friday afternoon, within an hour of a previous tweet seeking the public’s help, saying that she had been located.

