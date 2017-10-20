GARDINER — The Cony/Gardiner rivalry has been played 140 times. Few matchups, if any, went as wildly as Friday night’s.

The Tigers and Rams endured one dramatic swing after another, taking them through a contentious second half, a wild fourth quarter and then into overtime, where Matt Boynton’s interception and Collin Foye’s 10-yard run lifted Gardiner to a 13-7 victory at Hoch Field.

The players stormed onto the field after the final play and the tears that remained on their faces even after the fans had vacated the premises told the story. It was Gardiner’s first win since 2011, and it felt like an even longer time coming.

“We were thinking back of all we fought through this year,” Foye, overcome with emotion, said after the game. “We did it for Taby (Hembree, who died in a car accident in September), we did it for the community. We did it for them.”

The path there was the truly bizarre. Cony reached the Gardiner 5-yard line on its first drive of the second half before missing a short field goal try, and Gardiner reached the Cony 29 before turning the ball over on downs with 21 seconds to go in the game.

Somehow, the Rams got a final shot at the victory. Anthony Sousa lobbed a pass deep with 11 seconds remaining, and the Rams got a break when the ball was tipped back to Reed Hopkins for a 26-yard gain — with only one second remaining on the clock. The sequence gave Cony a shot at as strange a last-second win as a team could draw up, but Kyle Douin’s try from 27 yards out sailed just wide of the left upright.

That sent the game to overtime, and Gardiner’s defense, immense to that point with four interceptions, made its biggest play of the night. Boynton stuck to Eli Dutil and made a perfect read on Sousa’s fade to the back left corner, notching his second interception and Gardiner’s fifth to give the Tigers a crack at the walk-off victory.

Gardiner needed one try. Foye, who gained 77 of his 99 yards in the second half, found space right and cruised into the end zone untouched, allowing the Tigers to — finally — celebrate a breakthrough against their oldest rival.

The teams swapped sloppy play and mistakes in the first half — and then, eventually, points. Cony got to the Gardiner 6-yard line on its second drive before the Tigers forced a three-and-out, but the Rams got set up again when a high snap on a Gardiner punt gave them the ball at the Tigers 13 with 8:11 to go in the second quarter.

This time, Cony took advantage, leaning on the legs of Sousa all the way. Sousa ran for 6, 2 and then 3 yards on third-and-2 to get down to the 2-yard line, then surged in two plays later to put the Rams on the board with 5:49 remaining.

The teams weren’t done with the miscues, however, and they soon cost the Rams their advantage. A Gardiner fumble on the ensuing possession seemed to set Cony up for another strike, but Sousa threw the ball against his body while rolling right on third-and-5 from the Gardiner 13, leading to an interception that Blaise Tripp returned for 29 yards.

A personal foul on the play gave Gardiner the ball at its own 43, and the Tigers capitalized just before the half. Gardiner kept the drive going on fourth-and-2 from the Cony 38 with a 32-yard pass from Cole Heaberlin to Dimitri Paradis over the coverage of Reed Hopkins (who picked off Gardiner’s first pass of the game), and Heaberlin teamed up with the senior two plays later to tie the game. Paradis caught a quick throw near the goal line, spun off a tackler and surged over the line, tying the game at 7 with 35.8 seconds left in the half.

