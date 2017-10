FARMINGTON — The Skowhegan football team overcame an early 14-point deficit to take a 50-20 Pine Tree Conference Class B win over Mt. Blue at Caldwell Field on Friday night.

Skowhegan enters the playoffs with a 5-3 record. Mt. Blue ends the season at 1-7.

Marcus Christopher completed 21 of 35 passes for Skowhegan, with five touchdowns and one interception. Hunter Washburn ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns for the Indians.

