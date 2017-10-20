UNION — Vose Library will host its fourth annual Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 392 Common Road. This is a trick-or-treat event in one location. Treats are handed out from decorated vehicles.

The library seeks volunteers to decorate their cars (not too scary), and hand out treats. A People’s Choice award to the vehicle with the most votes will be presented.

Those who cannot participate with a decorated vehicle and wish to help can donate candy.

Cider and snacks will be served at the library during the event.

The library has 24 parking places available. Those interested are asked to sign up no later than Wednesday, Oct. 25, by calling the library at 785-4733.

