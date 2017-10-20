WINDHAM – Here in a lovely countryside setting is a property certain to delight enthusiastic gardeners, aspiring farmers, lovers of animals, and pretty much anyone who thrills to the natural beauty of the Maine outdoors.

Overlook Farm was so named by its seller (a professional creator of fine gardens, as you might infer from the pretty potager, i.e. French kitchen garden, in the dooryard) because its 10.21 acres look over, and are mostly enclosed by, 142 acres of Maine Farmland Trust preserved land. This property provides sweeping, southwesterly views and ever-changing sunsets down over the acres of meadow.

Recent updates to the huge barn, which has twin overhangs, include new floors and a new roof. Equestrians take note: There is room for eight-plus stalls. Down by the duck pond (there are two ponds) a new orchard has produced peaches, apples, pears, plums and cherries. Among the granite hardscaping near the house is an 8-foot slab, with a hole in the middle, that was originally part of a well, and has been fashioned into a table.

The nine-room, 3,177-square-foot home, built c. 1820, is not nearly as ancient as these stones, but it has plenty of 19th-century charm and character, which are enhanced by modern comforts and conveniences – and by a wonderful, newer, tiled sun room with six skylights. The kitchen features granite counters and a butcher block island, and a stainless, four-burner GE gas cooktop. The huge dining room has a brick hearth with wood stove; the front-to-back living room has its own brick fireplace, in a notably elegant surround.

A powder room completes the first level. On the second floor are the master suite, with walk-in and full bath; guest bedroom, with a full bath to serve it; and laundry/office. There’s another bedroom, and a walk-in attic, on the top floor; and a large, carpeted bonus room above the attached, two-vehicle garage.

The home at 24 Swett Road, Windham, is listed for sale at $448,900 by Jonathan C. Tupper of Assist-2-Sell Buyers & Sellers Realty. For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact Jonathan at 781-2856 or at [email protected].

Photos by Diane Maines. The Friday feature home is produced by the Marketing Department of the Portland Press Herald. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

