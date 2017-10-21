Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were Janet Arey and Paul Sherman placed first, Ron Cote and Pete Snell placed second, Fred Letourneau and Sharron Hinckley placed third, and Paul Jones and Jean Bird placed fourth.

Winners on Thursday were Glenn Angell and Dennis Purington placed first, Martha Morrill and Marilyn Ware tied with Fred Letourneau and Sharon Hinckley for second place, Tom Simmons and Anil Goswami placed third.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed. For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were David Bourque and Suzon Morrison placed first, Paul and Judy Jones placed second, Ed and Joyce Rushton placed thrid and Carroll and Audrey Harding placed fourth.

The bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring a partner. For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge winners.

Game day bridge winners on Wednesday were Sally Foster placed first, Nancy Wadleigh placed second and Dorothy Murray third.

Bridge winners on Thursday were Don Albert placed first Sally Foster placed second and Tom Gillette placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Sylvia Palmer and Louis Violette placed first, Betty Perry and Jackie Gamache placed second, Alice King and Wilma Pouliot placed third, and Gabrielle Rice and Gerald Michaud placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring a partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

