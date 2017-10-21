AUGUSTA — A one-hour recital, “The Heart of the Evening: American Nocturnes” will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at The Unitarian Universalist Community Church of Augusta, 69 Winthrop St.

Bass-baritone John David Adams and pianist Bridget Convey will perform.

Adams is an accomplished and versatile artist with a career in concert, opera, recital and professional vocal ensembles.

An active concert soloist, Adams is acclaimed for performances in repertoire ranging from Baroque masterworks to world-premier compositions. He has appeared with orchestras, choral organizations and musical ensembles nationwide, and he is a regular featured performer at music festivals such as Blue Hill Bach, White Mountain Bach and the Portland Early Music Festival.

Adams has presented recital programs for Opera Down East, Longwood Opera, Vanderkay Summer Music Series, Boothbay Opera House, Rangeley Friends of the Arts and Lincoln Arts Festival.

In addition to performing and teaching, Adams is an active member and past president of the Midcoast Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and serves on the Board of Directors of OUT Maine.

Convey has performed piano selections nationwide as a soloist, chamber musician and orchestral musician. She serves on the faculty of Bates College and maintains a private studio.

A $10 per person donation is suggested. For more information, call 622-3232.

