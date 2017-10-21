KJ, Sentinel win top awards at annual news conference

The Kennebec Journal and the Morning Sentinel took home more than 30 awards Saturday night during the Maine Press Association’s annual fall conference, including nine in categories as the best in Maine among daily newspapers.

Among the top distinctions, Kennebec Journal photographer Andy Molloy won best in show for photography; Carla McGuire won the Maine Salesperson of the Year award for her work with both newspapers; and the Kennebec Journal’s sports section, overseen by Sports Editor Bill Stewart, was named the best in the state among daily and weekend papers.

Among first-place winners in news categories were also Morning Sentinel photographer Michael G. Seamans, who won for best picture story and sports photo; and Morning Sentinel reporter Amy Calder, who won for best local columnist.

In advertising, Jake Law and Alicia Tuttle won best digital ad campaign; Karen Paradis and the sales staff won for best campaign or series; and Bridget Campbell and the sales staff won for best new revenue idea.

The press association’s conference and awards banquet was held at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel and Event Center in Bar Harbor.

Ground backing Guard, reservists honors Kennebec Behavioral Health

AUGUSTA — Kennebec Behavioral Health recently received the Pro Patria Award from the Maine Employers in Support of Guard and Reserve Committee.

The U.S. Department of Defense program seeks to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States, according to a news release from KBH.

The award is presented annually to a public-sector employer that has demonstrated support for Guard and reservist employees through their leadership and practices, including adopting personnel policies that make it easier for employees to participate in the National Guard and Reserve. This is the highest-level award that may be bestowed by an ESGR State Committee.

KBH’s Access Center Director Dennis Dix, who is a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve Medical Services, originated the nomination of KBH for the award. “KBH has always supported my availability to the needs of our military, while consistently supporting behavioral health care efforts and improvements in care quality to our Service Members and Families,” he said, in the news release.

Josh Scoggins, state chairman for the Maine ESGR, presented the award to Kennebec Behavioral Health during a ceremony at Camp Keyes in Augusta. According to Scoggins, Kennebec Behavioral Health was selected because agency leadership has demonstrated the greatest support to veterans, Guard and Reserve employees through their leadership and enabling practices, including adopting personnel policies that make it easier for employees to participate in the National Guard and Reserve.

Allen Insurance and Financial hires broker-dealer assistant

Christopher Beaulieu, of Waterville, has joined Allen Insurance and Financial as a broker-dealer assistant. He is the third generation of his family to work for the company’s financial planning division.

Beaulieu is a graduate of Belfast Area High School and a student at the University of Maine at Augusta. His father, Brian Beaulieu, is a financial planner with Allen Insurance and Financial and is based in Belfast. His grandfather, Gary Beaulieu, who retired in 2000, was the first financial planner working for what was then Allen Agency/Allen Financial Group.

At the Allen Insurance and Financial office at 18 Common St. in Waterville, Christopher Beaulieu is working as an assistant to Norm Hart, financial planner. Allen Insurance and Financial opened its Waterville office in 2016.

New attorney hired at Kozak & Gayer

Eliza R. Mette, of Portland, has joined the New England regional health law practice of Kozak & Gayer, P.A., according to a news release from the law firm.

Mette recently graduated magna cum laude from the University of Maine School of Law, where she received the school’s Health Law Award, and participated in the Maine Law Policy Group. Eliza is also a graduate of The George Washington University, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in public health. Mette plans to maintain a general health law practice at the firm’s Augusta office, located at 160 Capitol St.

Winthrop chamber announces new board members

The Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber welcomes four business members who were voted onto the chamber board recently, according to a news release from the chamber.

The new members are Tanner Webb, whose Readfield company, Webb & Sons, offers property maintenance services and canoe, kayak and paddleboard rentals; Lonney Steeves, Winthrop Area YMCA executive director; Winter Adams, yoga instructor and studio manager for the Big White Barn, in Readfield; and Michael Cleary, a financial advisor for Edward Jones Investments in Winthrop.

New surgeon joins MaineGeneral Surgery

Dr. Stephanie Joyce has joined MaineGeneral Surgery’s team, according to a news release from MaineGeneral Medical Center.

Joyce received her medical degree from The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. She completed a general surgery residency at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, and a surgical critical care fellowship at University of Colorado, Denver School of Medicine.

Doctor joins obstetrical, gynecological practice in Augusta

Dr. Amanda McDonough has joined MaineGeneral Obstetrics & Gynecology at MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Alfond Center for Health in Augusta, according to a news release from the hospital.

McDonough received her medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine and completed her residency at Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Local credit union honored for workplace satisfaction

An awards program has deemed cPort Credit Union — which has a branch in Augusta — one of the 2017 Best Places to Work in Maine, according to a news release from the company.

The program was created in 2006 and is a project of the Society for Human Resource Management — Maine State Council and Best Companies Group. Partners endorsing the program include Mainebiz, the Maine State Chamber of Commerce and Maine HR Convention. This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2017 Best Places to Work in Maine list is made up of 80 companies in three size categories: small (15 to 49 U.S. employees), medium (50 to 249 U.S. employees) and large (more than 250 U.S. employees).

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Maine. First, Best Companies Group evaluates workplace policies, practices, and demographics. That part of the process is worth about 25 percent of the total evaluation. Second, Best Companies Group compiles the results of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process is worth about 75 percent of the total evaluation.

The agency recognized cPort on Oct. 10 at the Best Places to Work in Maine awards ceremony as being ranked No. 16 out of 41 employers in the medium companies category.

