CLINTON, N.Y. — Hamilton’s Mitch Bierman scored on a 2-yard run with 6:53 left in the game to lift the Continentals to a 27-24 win over Colby in New England Small College Athletic Conference football play.

Colby (0-6) led 24-20 at the half, and Bierman’s touchdown was the only score of the second half. The Mules reached the Hamilton 37-yard line in the final minute, but were unable to score before time expired.

Colby held Hamilton (2-4) to 79 yards rushing, with Bierman gaining 49. Hamilton quarterback Kenny Gray threw for 179 yards and three touchdowns.

The Mules held a 17-0 lead in the second quarter after John Baron made a 40-yard field goal. The Continentals fought back to take a 20-17 lead when Mark Snyder caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jack O’Brien with five seconds left in the half. O’Brien threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Snyder had seven catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

HUSSON 48, GALLAUDET 21: The Eagles put up 575 yards of offense to take the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference win in Washington, D.C.

Cory Brandon threw for 296 yards and a touchdown for Husson (6-1, 4-0 ECFC), which scored 21 points in the third quarter to pull away. John Smith ran for 186 yards and four touchdowns for the Eagles. Kyle Gaudet had seven catches for 151 yards and a touchdown.

Bryce Marion threw two touchdown passes for Gallaudet (2-5, 2-2).

NORWICH 24, MAINE MARITIME 22: Steve Cuqua led a strong Norwich running game with 137 yards in a New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference win in Northfield, Vermont.

Connor Bourque added 87 yards and a touchdown for the Cadets (1-6), who earned their first win of the season. Quarterback Matthew Chaffee ran for 83 yards and a score for Norwich.

James Ferrar led MMA (1-6) with 90 yards on the ground. Lawrence grad Jake Doolan had a 3-yard touchdown run for the Mariners. Winslow’s Alec Clark led the MMA defense with 13 tackles.

MIDDLEBURY 43, BATES 14: Jack Meservy and Jared Lebowitz combined to throw for 341 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Panthers to the NESCAC win in Lewiston.

Middlebury (5-1) led 27-0 before Bates (0-6) got on the board late in the second quarter when Marcus Ross caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Costa.

Costa threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns, and led the Bobcats in rushing with 131 yards. Joe Frake had 12 tackles for Bates.

TRINITY 63, BOWDOIN 14: The Bantams led 49-7 at the half and cruised to the NESCAC win in Hartford, Connecticut.

Trinity (6-0) put up 572 yards of offense while holding Bowdoin (0-6) to 216. Sonny Puzzo threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Bantams, while Collin Beaulieu ran for 125 yards and a score. Ian McDonald had two interceptions for Trinity.

Noah Nelson threw a four yard touchdown pass to Brian Thompson for the Polar Bears.

