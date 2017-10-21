TEHRAN, Iran –– The nuclear deal between Iran and world powers can’t be renegotiated despite President Trump’s objection to the terms, Iran’s deputy foreign minister said Saturday.

That includes all annexes, clauses and proposed additions, Abbas Araghchi was quoted as saying by the state-owned Islamic Republic News Agency.

The U.S. has already violated the accord through actions that undermine its implementation, he said.

“We say clearly and unequivocally, no possibility exists for any negotiations regarding the nuclear deal or its annexes or any additions,” Araghchi said at a conference in Moscow.

The U.S. House of Representatives is considering legislation that would toughen sanctions against Iran’s missile program, which wasn’t covered by the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Trump called Iran a “rogue” state in a speech on Friday and has refused to certify Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal, even as the United Nations nuclear watchdog and all other parties maintain that it’s abiding by the terms.

