AUGUSTA

Friday at 8:22 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

8:57 a.m., a 43-year-old Farmingdale woman was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license on Water Street.

9:06 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on South Chestnut Street.

10:07 a.m., harassment was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:26 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Senator Way.

2:21 p.m., intoxicated people were reported on Memorial Circle.

2:41 p.m., fraud was reported on New England Road.

2:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Blaine Avenue.

4:09 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Washington Street.

4:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

4:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sunset Avenue.

8:07 p.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.

8:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

10:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:24 p.m., harassment was reported on South Chestnut Street.

Saturday at 12:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:34 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

WINTHROP

Friday at 11:36 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Turkey Lane.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Friday at 7:49 p.m., Elizabeth A. Munster, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on Water Street and charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drug heroin, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violating condition of release, operating after habitual offender revocation and two charges of assault.

Saturday at 1:16 a.m., Melissa S. Lettre, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on Civic Center Drive and charged with operating under the influence.

