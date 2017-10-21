AUGUSTA — The Maine Arts Commission recently reviewed more than 200 applications for competitive grant awards, and has announced the more than 100, 2017-18 recipients.

The commission recently reviewed and approved the process for competitive awards to artists, nonprofit arts organizations, and arts educators throughout the state in the following categories: Creative Aging, Project Grants for Artists in multiple disciplines, Project Grants for Organizations, Partnership Grants, Arts Learning Grants, Organizational Development Grants, Creative Communities = Economic Development Cultural Planning Grants, and the Jane Morrison Film Fund Award, according to a news release from the commission.

“With every new grant cycle, the Commission continues to expand and strengthen its investment in Maine’s arts and cultural sectors,” said executive director Julie Richard, according to the release. “We’re thrilled to support a greater percentages of our applicants’ requests than in previous years, deepening our impact across the state.”

The commission was able to fund 10 percent more applications than it received in the previous year. Additionally, the number of applications received for the commission’s flagship program, the Partnership Grants, increased by 20 percent.

The competitive awards, as scored by panel reviews in a process approved by the commission, include a Creative Aging grant, 32 Project Grants for Artists, 30 Project Grants for Organizations, 18 Arts Learning Grants, 20 Partnership Grants across organizations in three different categories based on the size of their operating budgets, 9 Organization Development Grants, one CCED Cultural Planning Grant to Belfast Creative Coalition, and a Jane Morrison Film Scholarship.

Overall, $373,000 was distributed in this round with several programs remaining to be adjudicated and funded, including the Maine Artist Fellowships and Traditional Arts Apprenticeship programs.

To view the list of the 2017-18 grant recipients, visit mainearts.maine.gov.

For more information about the commission’s programs and services, visit mainearts.com or email Senior Grants Director Kathy Ann Shaw at k[email protected].

