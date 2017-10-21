A Portland firefighter was injured battling a fire that heavily damaged part of a two-family home in the city’s Woodfords neighborhood Saturday morning.

The firefighter injured his knee while helping to hold a hose line inside the home at 79 Lincoln St., said Deputy Chief Robert Stewart. Stewart said the firefighter was treated for his injury and later released from a local hospital. Stewart said he could not name the firefighter or give more information about his injury.

Portland firefighters gather outside 79 Lincoln St., where they battled a fire for about three hours Saturday morning. A firefighter injured his knee, a fire official said. Photo courtesy of WCSH6 Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Seven units of the Portland Fire Department responded to the fire about 9:30 a.m. and were on the scene for about three hours, Stewart said. He said the owner of the building, who lives on the first floor, was the only person home at the time of the fire. She was outside when the fire started and was not hurt, Stewart said.

Most of the fire’s damage was in the front of the second-floor unit. He said the tenants of the second-floor unit were not home.

The cause of the fire and the location of its starting point were not obvious, Stewart said. Fire investigators were called in but as of Saturday afternoon Stewart had not seen their report.

According to Portland assessor’s records, the house was built in 1895 and is assessed at $241,800. It was last sold in 2016 for $340,500.

Neighbors told WCSH-TV that the woman who owns the house had put a lot of work into improving it over the last year or more.

Ray Routhier can be contacted at 791-6454 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: RayRouthier

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.