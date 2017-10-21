CLINTON — Clinton police arrested a male juvenile early Saturday afternoon after receiving a report of a stabbing at 1363 Hinckley Road in that town.

The arrest occurred after state police arrived with a search dog named Draco to hunt for the suspect, who is charged with felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, Clinton police Detective Robert McFetridge said at the scene. The home is near Route 23, also known as Canaan Road, about a mile and a half from the Hinckley Bridge in Fairfield.

McFetridge said the victim’s wounds were minor, and that police also were briefly holding a female juvenile for questioning. The identities of both juveniles are being withheld because of their age.

“We had a juvenile that had a bad spell. He attacked an adult male in there,” he said of the single-family mobile home set in the woods, back from the road. “There was a weapon involved, but no serious injuries. We had to call state police for assistance and have a canine to track him.”

The person identified as the victim of the attack is a family member, McFetridge said.

“He did inflict injuries with a knife, but they turned out to be superficial,” McFetridge said. “EMS got here and looked at it.”

He said the juvenile female was with the alleged attacker and was not arrested, despite having been handcuffed briefly by police. Police expect no charges will be brought against the girl.

The boy was taken to the Clinton police station and charged as a juvenile. A juvenile probation officer was called to meet them at the police station and will decide where the suspect will go from there.

