LOWELL, Mass. — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy was apparently attacked and killed by two pit bulls in Massachusetts.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office says a preliminary investigation suggests the boy was attacked Saturday in Lowell after entering a fenced area where the dogs were located.

Officers responded to a report of an injured child at the home around 6 p.m. and found the boy dead.

Authorities say one of the pit bulls escaped after the attack. The dog was later captured and has been euthanized. The other pit bull is in the custody of the city’s animal control.

The victim has not been identified.

