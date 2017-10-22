FARMINGDALE – This lovely, custom home seems to redefine the term “Cape.”

The exterior, for example: The inviting, wraparound porch would be better described as a veranda; and the gentle pitch of its roof, combined with the three front dormers and the bonus room apparent above the attached garage, accurately suggest that the interior must be unusually spacious.

At 3,091 square feet, the home feels roomy indeed, and comes with “extras” inside and out. There’s a finished exercise/family room in the basement; and an office plus a bonus room (potentially a bedroom) above the garage, and accessed by a staircase from the large mudroom. And a private, first-floor master suite makes single-level living an option.

In addition to the oversized, attached garage with workshop space, there are outbuildings: a two-vehicle detached garage (also great for smaller boats and all manner of yard equipment storage) with a separate section for woodworking, etc.; and a pretty garden shed.

And the home? Secluded on its woods-ringed 1.78-acre lot in an executive neighborhood, it was quality-built by Jay Kelly in 2003, and everything here has been carefully thought out and “done right.”

The veranda’s ceiling is paneled and has recessed lighting. The mudroom-plus-laundry (immaculate, as the interior is throughout) introduces a hallway that welcomes you to an open-concept, back-to front main living area that flows from the living room (whose Harman pellet stove enhances five-zone heating efficiency) to French doors opening out to the south-facing, elevated deck.

Flooring is maple. The dining area – note its chair rails – and kitchen – which has abundant, hickory cabinetry, and Corian surfaces – are facing, across an angled bar for both tasking and dining.

Upstairs, via a bright, lofty-ceilinged staircase, the floor plan is classic Cape (two bedrooms flanking a full bath with soaking tub) – with a difference, of course. Each bedroom is vaulted-ceiling and front-to-back, with plenty of additional space for sitting/study areas.

The property’s location is close to local schools, handy to Interstate 295, and very convenient to all the restaurants and shops of Hallowell’s vibrant riverfront downtown.

The home at 77 Carriage Trail Drive, Farmingdale, is listed for sale at $367,500 by Harrison Wolfington of Laflin & Wolfington Realty in Hallowell. Annual taxes are $5,212 (2017-18).

For more information or to schedule a private viewing, please contact Harrison at 592-8844 or at [email protected].

Photographs by Mike McDougal, mainehomephotography.com. The Central Maine Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel. Please send house feature suggestions to [email protected].

