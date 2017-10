BATCHELDERS GRANT — A hiker from Portland was rescued Saturday afternoon after injuring an ankle while hiking Speckled Mountain, the Maine Warden Service said Sunday.

Kaylee Hall, 28, was assisted by Saco Valley and Fryeburg rescue services, said Sgt. Jason Luce of the warden service. She was taken to a hospital, but Luce said he wasn’t sure which one.

Batchelders Grant is in western Oxford County in the White Mountain National Forest.

