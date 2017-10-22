AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Oct. 12-18, 2017, in courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Matthew E. Ames, 52, of Benton, operating while license suspended or revoked May 15, 2017, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Travis Barrett, 29, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked May 21, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine; violating condition of release, same date and town, dismissed.

Andrew M. Bartmann, 34, of Dubuque, Iowa, criminal mischief Aug. 2, 2017, in Waterville; six-month jail sentence; arson, same date and town, dismissed.

Richard A. Beck, 63, of Rome, operating under the influence May 28, 2017, in Rome; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Andrew P. Bilodeau, 54, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked July 14, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Joseph K. Blood Jr., 49, of Belgrade, operating while license suspended or revoked May 27, 2017, in Belgrade, dismissed.

Rosalie D. Bouchard, 28, of Litchfield, operating while license suspended or revoked July 21, 2017, in Litchfield, dismissed.

David Anthony Milo Bowring, 27, of Clinton, disorderly conduct, fighting, Aug. 13, 2017, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence.

Gerard Boynton, 30, of Monmouth, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Sept. 30, 2017, in Farmingdale; $500 fine, $400 suspended, 30-day jail sentence.

Jay Buotte, 55, of Waterville, indecent conduct July 24, 2017, in Waterville; 15-day jail sentence; criminal trespass Aug. 6, 2017, in Waterville; 15-day jail sentence; violating condition of release Aug. 6, 2017, in Waterville; 15-day jail sentence.

Lyle Edward Burnham Jr., 38, of Belgrade, criminal trespass June 29, 2017, in Waterville; 105-day jail sentence; domestic violence terrorizing June 29, 2017, in Waterville; 105-day jail sentence.

David A. Cameron, 37, of Readfield, operating while license suspended or revoked April 10, 2017, in Sidney; $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence; failing to give correct name, address, date of birth April 10, 2017, in Sidney; 10-day jail sentence.

Adam Carson, 28, of Knox, violating condition of release May 27, 2017, in Waterville; 96-hour jail sentence.

Preston Cates, 60, of Gardiner, driving to endanger Aug. 12, 2016, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Scott P. Clough, 62, of Byron, operating under the influence Oct. 12, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Brandon T. Darveau, 24, of Mount Vernon, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Feb. 7, 2017, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, eight-year Department of Corrections sentence all but two years suspended, two year probation.

William Davis Jr., 55, of Tustin, California, commercial vehicle rule violation: operation with false duty status May 16, 2017, in Sidney; $500 fine.

Julio A. Dejesus, 36, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license May 17, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Joseph A. Deleskey Jr., 20, of Mount Vernon, violation of rule wild turkey April 29, 2017, in Mount Vernon; $150 fine.

Tucker G. Dietrick, 21, of Wellesley, Massachusetts, allowing minor to possess or consume liquor and minor consuming liquor Jan. 24, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Derik Bryce Dingwell, 35, of Chelsea, operating under the influence Oct. 17, 2016, in Gardiner; $700 fine, 364-day jail sentence all but 45 days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license suspension.

Darren Dostie, 52, of Benton, driving to endanger Feb. 14, 2016, in Winslow; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Dylan J. Dupont, 22, of West Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked May 12, 2017, in Oakland; $600 fine, seven-day jail sentence, one-year license suspension.

Aaron M. Esposito, 34, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 8, 2017, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Heidi A. Everson, 44, of Waterville, violating condition of release July 18, 2017, in Winslow; seven-day jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked May 15, 2017, in Clinton; $500 fine.

Jeremy J. Fagre, 41, of Vassalboro, aggravated assault July 3, 2017, in Vassalboro; 18-month Department of Corrections sentence; domestic violence criminal threatening July 3, 2017, in Vassalboro; six-month jail sentence.

Nathan M. Feix, 28, of Benton, possession of hypodermic apparatuses Nov. 3, 2016, in Benton; $400 fine, 90-day jail sentence all but three days suspended, one-year administrative release. Operating after habitual offender revocation July 3, 2017, in Unity; $1,000 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but one year suspended, two-year probation; failing to make oral or written accident report July 3, 2017, in Unity; 90-day jail sentence; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, same date and town, dismissed. Violating condition of release Sept. 8, 2017, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence.

Audrey E. Flynn, 22, of Industry, operating under the influence June 11, 2017, in Oakland, dismissed.

Michael Joseph Frost, 41, of Belgrade, operating after habitual offender revocation May 28, 2017, in Belgrade; $500 fine, 364-day jail sentence all but five months suspended, one-year administrative release. Operating after habitual offender revocation, July 21, 2017, in Belgrade, dismissed.

Courtney L. Furst, 27, of Winslow, operating under the influence June 5, 2017, in Waterville; $700 fine, 180-day jail sentence, all but 10 days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license suspension; operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions, same date and town, dismissed.

Sarah L. George, 31, of Winslow, operating under the influence Jan. 7, 2017, in Winslow; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Nicole Christine Gormley, 25, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 23, 2017, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Ricky L. Haley, 55, of Gardiner, fishing without valid license May 21, 2017, in Gardiner; $100 fine.

Krystal Harrington, 21, of Waterville, false public alarm or report Dec. 29, 2016, in Waterville; 24-hour jail sentence.

Mara L. Hayford, 27, of Gardiner, operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions June 3, 2017, in Augusta; 24-hour jail sentence; attaching false plates June 3, 2017, in Augusta; 24-hour jail sentence. Operating vehicle without license June 19, 2017, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Richard Allan Janes, 29, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked May 9, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Alison R. Kelley, 36, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, operating under the influence June 4, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating vehicle without a license, same date and town, dismissed.

Dalmon Landry, 64, of Skowhegan, using counterfeit vehicle inspection sticker March 28, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Brett A. Libby, 27, of Vassalboro, operating under the influence July 16, 2017, in Winslow; $1,100 fine, two-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 30 days suspended, two-year probation, six-year license and registration suspension; operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions July 16, 2017, in Winslow; 30-day jail sentence.

Patrick Jeffrey Mattson, 20, of Clinton, violating condition of release Oct. 14, 2017, in Clinton; 24-hour jail sentence.

Kayleigh Monique Morin, 22, of Hallowell, assault May 25, 2016, in Clinton; $300 fine, $300 suspended; domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Lucas Mueller, 21, of Hallowell, operating under the influence May 26, 2017, in Winslow; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Liam C. Murphy, 22, of Washington, D.C., allowing minor to possess or consume liquor Sept. 4, 2016, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jordan B. Nolin, 22, of Auburn, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit and failing to stop for officer, May 28, 2016, in Sidney, dismissed.

Dina L. Passno, 39, of Fairfield, domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence assault July 18, 2016, in Waterville, dismissed.

Nicholas D. Ponti, 28, of Manchester, failure to register vehicle Aug. 29, 2017, in Manchester, dismissed.

Kristan N. Preo, 32, of Windsor, operating while license suspended or revoked June 4, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Joseph Ronco, 35, of Palermo, operating under the influence Nov. 12, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Miguel Emielo Schwiderke, 19, of Waterville, marijuana: under 21 years of age and use of drug paraphernalia, May 13, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Tyheen Shakee Walker, 33, of Waterville, aggravated assault Aug. 9, 2017, in Waterville; four-year jail sentence all but five months suspended, three-year probation; terrorizing, same date and town, dismissed.

Douglas Shartzer, 47, of Somerville, failure to register vehicle July 30, 2017, in China; $100 fine.

Michel A.M. Yousef, 49, of Stoughton, Massachusetts, fishing without valid license Sept. 4, 2017, in China; $100 fine.

