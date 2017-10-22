AUGUSTA
Saturday at 9:20 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Stony Brook Road.
9:34 a.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
1:40 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
2:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Quimby Street.
2:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gray Birch Drive.
3:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Road.
4:43 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Oxford Street.
5:07 p.m., needles were reportedly found on State Street.
5:37 p.m., theft was reported on Washington Street.
7:37 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on State Street.
8 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.
8:09 p.m., a 30-year-old Vassalboro woman was summoned on a charge of assault on Bangor Street.
10:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
10:56 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bennett Street.
11:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.
11:22 p.m., theft was reported on Dam Pond Road.
Sunday at 1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.
1:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.
6:23 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Road.
HALLOWELL
Saturday at 11:14 a.m., theft was reported on Grove Street.
3:49 p.m., theft was reported on Middle Street.