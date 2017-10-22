SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for July 17-21, 2017, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court.

Malinda M. Achorn, 35, of Clinton, negotiating a worthless instrument May 6, 2016, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Michael Benedict Sr., 32, of Skowhegan, failure to register vehicle May 13, 2017, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Richard Dean Berry, 29, of Old Town, possessing sexual explicit material of minor younger than 12 Nov. 22, 2011, in Canaan; four-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but four months suspended, two-year probation.

Nicole M. Bizier, 32, of Skowhegan, theft by deception March 13, 2017, in Skowhegan; three-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but 48 hours suspended, one-year administrative release. The following 15 counts of theft by deception, all in Skowhegan, were dismissed: Jan. 10, 2016; July 1, 2016; July 15, 2016; Oct. 4, 2016; Oct. 10, 2016; Oct. 22, 2016; Nov. 4, 2016; Nov. 18, 2016; Dec. 11, 2016; Dec. 30, 2016; Jan. 4, 2017; Jan. 5, 2017; Jan. 15, 2017; Jan. 28, 2017; and Feb. 25, 2017.

Kimberly R. Brown, 44, of Skowhegan, criminal trespass March 21, 2017, in Skowhegan; 12-hour jail sentence.

Glen A. Carlow Jr., 45, of Skowhegan, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place July 21, 2017, in Skowhegan; three-day jail sentence.

Mark J. Cote, 30, of Skowhegan, domestic violence assault July 17, 2017, in Fairfield; 364-day jail sentence all but 15 days suspended, two years of probation.

Michael Evans Sr., 34, of Skowhegan, violating condition of release May 23, 2017, in Skowhegan; six-month jail sentence. Escape May 27, 2017, in Skowhegan; nine-month jail sentence; two counts violating condition of release, same date and town; dismissed.

Donald Paul Fencik, 66, of Madison, aggravated operating after revocation Sept. 1, 2016, in Mercer; $2,000 fine, three-year Department of Corrections sentence. Operating under the influence Sept. 1, 2016, in Mercer; $2,100 fine, three-year Department of Corrections sentence, 10-year license and registration suspension. Violating condition of release June 18, 2017, in Skowhegan; 24-hour jail sentence. Drinking in public June 18, 2017, in Skowhegan; 24-hour jail sentence.

William G. Foster, 37, of Hartland, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise May 5, 2017, in Hartland; 30-day jail sentence; terrorizing, same date and town, dismissed. Criminal trespass June 26, 2017, in Skowhegan; 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release June 26, 2017, in Skowhegan; 30-day jail sentence. Criminal trespass July 10, 2017, in Skowhegan; 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release July 10, 2017, in Skowhegan; 30-day jail sentence. Disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, same date and town; dismissed.

Gladys A. Fowler, 35, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 9, 2017, in Fairfield; 180-day jail sentence, all suspended, one-year administrative release, $17.99 restitution.

Carol A. Grant, 58, of Skowhegan, two counts of keeping unlicensed dog June 9, 2017, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Dale M. Johnson, 55, of Norridgewock, criminal mischief Aug. 5, 2016, in Highland Plantation; $200 fine.

Brian Keenan, 44, of Smithfield, theft by deception July 3, 2016, in Smithfield; 14-day jail sentence, $410 restitution. Forgery, same date and town; dismissed.

Cody Lambert, 27, of Norridgewock, violating snowmobile noise level limits March 25, 2017, in Madison; $50 fine.

Theresa M. Leighton, 45, of Rumford, violating condition of release July 7, 2015, in Skowhegan; 48-hour jail sentence. Failure to appear after bailed and violating condition of release, same date and town; dismissed.

Jared A. Moody, 37, of Livermore Falls, possessing sexually explicit material of minor younger than 12 March 16, 2017, in Skowhegan; five-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but 12 months suspended, two-year probation. Possessing sexually explicit material of minor under 12 March 29, 2017, in Skowhegan; five-year Department of Corrections sentence. all but 12 months suspended, two years of probation.

John L. Moore, 45, of Waterville, criminal mischief Oct. 22, 2016, in Fairfield; $200 fine, $136.10.

Jose M. Ortiz, 40, of Detroit and Palmyra, violating condition of release July 8, 2017, in Detroit; seven-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release July 12, 2017, in Madison; seven-day jail sentence.

Steven A. Poirier, 49, of Norridgewock, criminal mischief Nov. 15, 2016, in Norridgewock; $200 fine, $76.53 restitution.

Brendon R. Prescott, 42, of Worcester, Massachusetts, operating without safety equipment July 3, 2017, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Tamara S. Price, 51, of Pittsfield, operating under the influence Jan. 8, 2017, in Palmyra; $700 fine, seven-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension. Operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions, same date and town; dismissed.

Jicic Zel Jko Rado, 50, of Kitchener, Ontario, commercial vehicle rule violation: duty status not current Jan. 9, 2013, in Sandy Bay Township; $250 fine.

Christopher R. Raiche, 26, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked May 10, 2017, in Fairfield; $500 fine, four-day jail sentence. Motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit May 10, 2017, in Fairfield; $500 fine. Operating after registration suspended and possessing revoked, mutilated, fictitious or fraudulent license/identification card, same date and town; dismissed.

Michael J. Richardson, 27, of Bingham, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate March 18, 2017, in Madison; 24-hour jail sentence. Attaching false plates March 18, 2017, in Madison; 24-hour jail sentence. Operating vehicle without license March 18, 2017, in Madison; 24-hour jail sentence.

Joseph Rogers, 36, of Anson, operating under the influence April 30, 2017, in Anson; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Lawrence W. Roy, 47, of Skowhegan, littering June 6, 2017, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Christine Samuels, 52, of Canaan, operating under the influence March 24, 2017, in Canaan; $500 fine, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Michael Stone, 48, of Cornville, operating after habitual offender revocation Jan. 27, 2017, in Canaan; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence.

Paul J. Withee, 58, of Palmyra, harassment May 8, 2016, in Palmyra; dismissed.

Adam J. Woodworth, 34, of Canaan, operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions April 8, 2016, Madison; dismissed.

