AUGUSTA — Top-seeded Skowhegan and No. 2 Messalonskee will play for the Class A North title game at 7 p.m. at Hampden Academy on Tuesday.
The Indians (15-1) and Eagles (14-2) spit their two regular season games.
The two teams last played for the regional crown in 2015, with Skowhegan winning 2-1 in overtime.
Also Tuesday at Hampden, Gardiner (14-2) and Maine Central Institute (12-3-1) will play for the B North title at 3 p.m.
MCI won the only regular season game, 1-0 on Oct. 10.
Winthrop (14-1) and Dexter (14-2) will play for the C North crown at 5 p.m.
The teams didn’t meet in the regular season.