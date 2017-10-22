AUGUSTA — Top-seeded Skowhegan and No. 2 Messalonskee will play for the Class A North title game at 7 p.m. at Hampden Academy on Tuesday.

The Indians (15-1) and Eagles (14-2) spit their two regular season games.

Skowhegan goalie Leah Savage makes a save on a shot from Messalonskee forward Chloe Tilley, right, during a Class A North game earlier this season in Skowhegan. Staff photo by Michael G. Seamans Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The two teams last played for the regional crown in 2015, with Skowhegan winning 2-1 in overtime.

Also Tuesday at Hampden, Gardiner (14-2) and Maine Central Institute (12-3-1) will play for the B North title at 3 p.m.

MCI won the only regular season game, 1-0 on Oct. 10.

Winthrop (14-1) and Dexter (14-2) will play for the C North crown at 5 p.m.

The teams didn’t meet in the regular season.

