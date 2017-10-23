A Litchfield man accused of theft and burglary at the Carrie Ricker School in Litchfield in 2015 made his initial appearance in court Monday via a video link from the Kennebec County jail.

Police say Bradley William Field, 29, who is currently serving a sentence at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham, broke into the Regional School Unit 4 middle school at the end of 2015, and took food, money and electronic equipment, including televisions and a game camera that had been set up by the school for security in the wake of several break-ins.

Bradley William Field

Justice Robert Mullen set bail for Field at $2,000 on the new charges, and he is prohibited from being at the Litchfield middle school.

Aaron Rowden, attorney of the day, said Field is expected to be serving out a prison sentence until January, so he won’t be posting bail in the near future.

In a handwritten letter asking to be transported to the Augusta court for his initial appearance, Field said he “was at Windham on charges that happened at the same time.” Field also wrote he had spent 10.5 months in a drug program at the Maine Correctional Center.

He was released from the correctional center on Aug. 10 on home confinement, but he was arrested six days later on the new charges.

“I wish to repair my mistakes, and pay my fines and restitution,” Field said. “I want to be a responsible member of society.”

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a series of thefts in Litchfield from around the same period of time.

Between Oct. 30 and Dec. 24 of that year, six break-ins occurred at the school, whose district encompasses Litchfield in Kennebec County, and Sabattus and Wales in Androscoggin County.

Field has been serving a 20-month sentence following his conviction charges of burglary and theft in Androscoggin County in 2014 and 2015.

At the time of the school break-in, then-interim Kennebec County Sheriff Ryan Reardon said the break-in appeared to be the work of someone familiar with the school.

Detective Sgt. Kim Mills of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, who investigated the break-ins, was able to identify a suspect based on a DNA match on a piece of a latex glove discovered at the crime scene.

Field’s next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.

