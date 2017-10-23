The Bath Area YMCA went into lockdown Monday afternoon when a 14-year-old boy began threatening people with a BB gun that resembled a handgun.

Lt. Robert Savary of the Bath Police Department in a statement said police officers, who responded around 3:09 p.m., were quickly able to identify the boy.

Officers said the boy was threatening people outside the facility with a BB gun. The boy was taken into custody and charged with criminal threatening, a Class D crime.

After he was booked at the Bath Police Department the teen was taken to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland. He is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on Dec. 4.

