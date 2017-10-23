Nine Dirigo Boys and Girls State Delegates from Carrabec and Madison Area Memorial high schools recently were recognized by Madison American Legion, Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Riders of Tardiff-Belanger Post 39.

These delegates attended Boys and Girls State session last June for a week learning the ins and outs of local and state government procedures. The delegates spoke to the members of American Legion Tardiff-Belanger Post 39 of their experiences while attending the session.

Ralph Withee, Madison American Legion Post Commander, left with the Madison Area Memorial High School and Carrabec High School Dirigo Boys and Girls State Delegates, from left are Madeleine Theriault, MAMHS; Melanie Clark, CHS; Jackson Sidell, CHS; Jacob Atwood, CHS; Bailey Dunphy, CHS; Makenzie Baker, CHS; Ashton Heald, MAMHS; and Auxiliary Presidnet Robin Turek. Not pictured are Emily Lin, MAMHS, and Makenzie Edes, CHS. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The American Legion “family” members have dedicated themselves for nearly a century to meeting the needs of our nation’s veterans, military and their families both here and abroad. They volunteer millions of hours yearly, with a value of nearly $2 billion.

For more about the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary’s missions or to volunteer, visit legion.org, ALAforVeterans.org or mainelegionpost39.org.

