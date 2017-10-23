Nine Dirigo Boys and Girls State Delegates from Carrabec and Madison Area Memorial high schools recently were recognized by Madison American Legion, Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Riders of Tardiff-Belanger Post 39.
These delegates attended Boys and Girls State session last June for a week learning the ins and outs of local and state government procedures. The delegates spoke to the members of American Legion Tardiff-Belanger Post 39 of their experiences while attending the session.
The American Legion “family” members have dedicated themselves for nearly a century to meeting the needs of our nation’s veterans, military and their families both here and abroad. They volunteer millions of hours yearly, with a value of nearly $2 billion.
For more about the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary’s missions or to volunteer, visit legion.org, ALAforVeterans.org or mainelegionpost39.org.